Simon CampbellBorn 9 January 1958
Simon Campbell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958-01-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74c40b52-0d1d-4b63-a9a9-2197694cfc8a
Simon Campbell Tracks
Sort by
Walkin' Out the Door (feat. Suzy Starlite & Simon Campbell)
Starlite Campbell Band
Walkin' Out the Door (feat. Suzy Starlite & Simon Campbell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06m242z.jpglink
Walkin' Out the Door (feat. Suzy Starlite & Simon Campbell)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Mar
2019
Starlite Campbell Band, Simon Campbell
The Greystones, Sheffield, UK
6
Mar
2019
Starlite Campbell Band, Simon Campbell
Half Moon, Putney, London, UK
10
May
2019
Starlite Campbell Band, Simon Campbell
R&B Club, Darlington, UK
15
Nov
2019
Starlite Campbell Band, Simon Campbell
The Met, Manchester, UK
Simon Campbell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist