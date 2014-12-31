Susanne MentzerBorn 21 January 1957
Susanne Mentzer (born January 21, 1957) is an American operatic mezzo-soprano. She is best known for singing trouser roles, such as Cherubino in Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro, Idamante in Mozart's Idomeneo, Octavian in Richard Strauss' Der Rosenkavalier and the composer in Strauss' Ariadne auf Naxos, as well as other music of Mozart, Strauss, Rossini, Berlioz and Mahler.
She created the role of the mother of Yueyang in Tan Dun's opera The First Emperor at the Metropolitan Opera on December 21, 2006. She has also premiered works by Libby Larsen, Daniel Brewbaker and Carlisle Floyd.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
La Sulamite
Emmanuel Chabrier
La Sulamite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
La Sulamite
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
La Sulamite for mezzo-soprano, female chorus & orchestra
Emmanuel Chabrier
La Sulamite for mezzo-soprano, female chorus & orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
La Sulamite for mezzo-soprano, female chorus & orchestra
Last played on
Anna Bolena - opera in 2 acts
Gaetano Donizetti
Anna Bolena - opera in 2 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Anna Bolena - opera in 2 acts
Last played on
Te Deum In C Major For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra
Anton Bruckner
Te Deum In C Major For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Te Deum In C Major For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
