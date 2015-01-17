Bert William Sommer (February 7, 1949 – July 23, 1990) was an American folk singer, songwriter and actor. He was briefly a member of baroque pop group The Left Banke, co-writing and singing lead on the "Ivy Ivy"/"And Suddenly" single in 1967. At Woodstock, Sommer's performance of Simon & Garfunkel's "America" received a standing ovation. He wrote "We're All Playing In The Same Band" at and about Woodstock, and his recording peaked at #48 on the Billboard Hot 100 on 12 September 1970.

Sommer also played Woof in the original Broadway production of Hair in 1969-70 (his hair is on the playbill for Hair) and "Flatbush" of Kaptain Kool and the Kongs on The Krofft Supershow in 1976. He did not reprise the role in the second season.

Sommer died in Troy, New York on July 23, 1990, after a long battle with a respiratory illness. His last performance was in Troy on June 11, 1990, with his friend Johnny Rabb.