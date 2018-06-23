Jaguar Skills
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04m6rj9.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74bf2c39-7069-425b-8305-cb65965fbecf
Jaguar Skills Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaguar Skills is a British DJ who since 2002 has performed multi-genre, cut-n-paste style Djing mixes. The DJ has released hundreds of mixtapes through various outlets, including BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra and has a weekly 10-minute mix on The Trevor Nelson Show.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jaguar Skills Performances & Interviews
Jaguar Skills Tracks
Sort by
Who Am I (Sim Simma) (Jag Skills Dub)
Beenie Man
Who Am I (Sim Simma) (Jag Skills Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k2.jpglink
Who Am I (Sim Simma) (Jag Skills Dub)
Last played on
Ninjaman
Jaguar Skills
Ninjaman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Ninjaman
Performer
Last played on
Reload That (feat. Milli Major)
Jaguar Skills
Reload That (feat. Milli Major)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0427hdp.jpglink
Reload That (feat. Milli Major)
Last played on
Reload That: Reloaded (feat. Milli Major, Tempa T, Big Narstie & Example)
Jaguar Skills
Reload That: Reloaded (feat. Milli Major, Tempa T, Big Narstie & Example)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Reload That: Reloaded (feat. Milli Major, Tempa T, Big Narstie & Example)
Last played on
Dub
Jaguar Skills
Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Dub
Lust
Jaguar Skills
Lust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Lust
Afterparty
Jaguar Skills
Afterparty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Afterparty
Iphone Ringtone
Jaguar Skills
Iphone Ringtone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Iphone Ringtone
Pen Game 2 (Jaguar Skills Remix)
Margs
Pen Game 2 (Jaguar Skills Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jnn.jpglink
Pen Game 2 (Jaguar Skills Remix)
Untitled Dub
Jaguar Skills
Untitled Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Untitled Dub
VS Artist
Airpie
Jaguar Skills
Airpie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Airpie
Levelz (feat. Double S)
Jaguar Skills
Levelz (feat. Double S)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Levelz (feat. Double S)
Off My Rocker (feat. Saskilla)
Jaguar Skills
Off My Rocker (feat. Saskilla)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Off My Rocker (feat. Saskilla)
Last played on
Shadow King
Matrix & Futurebound
Shadow King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039pw1k.jpglink
Shadow King
Last played on
The Riot Squad
Jaguar Skills
The Riot Squad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
The Riot Squad
Last played on
Lust (Break Remix) (feat. Matti Roots)
Jaguar Skills
Lust (Break Remix) (feat. Matti Roots)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Lust (Break Remix) (feat. Matti Roots)
Last played on
Fly
Jaguar Skills
Fly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Fly
Last played on
Fly (140 Remix) (feat. Wide Awake, Lady Lykez, Scrufizzer & Milli Major)
Jaguar Skills
Fly (140 Remix) (feat. Wide Awake, Lady Lykez, Scrufizzer & Milli Major)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Fly (140 Remix) (feat. Wide Awake, Lady Lykez, Scrufizzer & Milli Major)
Last played on
Lust (feat. Matti Roots)
Jaguar Skills
Lust (feat. Matti Roots)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Lust (feat. Matti Roots)
Last played on
FLY
Jaguar Skills
FLY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
FLY
Last played on
Riot Squad (Original Mix)
Jaguar Skills
Riot Squad (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6rj9.jpglink
Riot Squad (Original Mix)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-25T22:33:41
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Radio 1 Starts the Summer...Live in Torbay
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er58q9/acts/a5z38g
Torbay
2012-05-19T22:33:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p012fg16.jpg
19
May
2012
Radio 1 Starts the Summer...Live in Torbay
Torbay
Jaguar Skills Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Swansea reacts to the *ULTIMATE* Summer Banger
-
"We wanted One More Day Of Summer, but you gave us a week" - Iona premieres our Summer Banger
-
Example writes The Ultimate Summer Banger with listener Iona
-
Example needs your help to make the ultimate summer banger!
-
Ask Example Anything
-
What's the sample, Example?
-
"Sorry Example!" - Greg catches up with someone who blagged their way into Example's Birthday meal
-
'I downloaded any instrumental I could find...' How Tinie Tempah started out
-
‘This album is celebrating London’ – Tinie Tempah on YOUTH
-
Tinie Tempah is bezzie mates with Matt LeBlanc
Back to artist