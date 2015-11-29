Cristiano MinellonoBorn 27 March 1946
Cristiano Minellono
1946-03-27
Cristiano Minellono Biography
Cristiano Minellono (born 27 March 1946) is an Italian lyricist, record producer and television writer. He is also known as Popi Minellono.
Felicita
Cristiano Minellono
Felicita
Felicita
