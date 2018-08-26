Van Dyke ParksBorn 3 January 1942
Van Dyke Parks (born January 3, 1943) is an American musician, songwriter, arranger, and record producer who has composed various film and television soundtracks. He is known for his 1967 album Song Cycle and for his lyrics on the Beach Boys' unfinished album Smile. In addition to producing or arranging albums by Randy Newman, Harry Nilsson, Phil Ochs, Little Feat, Happy End, Ry Cooder, and Joanna Newsom, Parks has worked with performers such as Syd Straw, Ringo Starr, U2, Grizzly Bear, Inara George, Kimbra and Silverchair.
Raised in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Parks spent his childhood studying clarinet, piano, and singing at the American Boychoir School in Princeton, New Jersey. He started his professional career as a child actor. During the 1950s, he worked steadily in movies and television, and in the early 1960s, he majored in music at the Carnegie Institute of Technology. After dropping out of university in 1963, he relocated to Los Angeles, where his first paid gig was arranging "The Bare Necessities" for the 1967 Disney film The Jungle Book. Following this, he involved himself with the growing West Coast music scene, subsequently playing with—or appearing on records by—acts like the Mothers of Invention, the Byrds, Judy Collins, Paul Revere & the Raiders, and Harpers Bizarre. His LP Song Cycle (recorded on a budget exceeding $70,000) mixed a number of genres (including bluegrass, ragtime, and show tunes) and framed classical styles in the context of 1960s pop music. It was released to underwhelming sales, but attracted a cult following in later years.
The Immigrants
Soul Train
FDR In Trinidad
Laurel Canyon Boulevard
By The People
The Attic
Donovan's Colors
Public Domain
The All Golden
Widow's Walk
Occapella
Sailin' Shoes
Sweet Trinidad
Tee Pee Motel
Iron Horse
A Spanish Kitchen
Amazing Graces
Vine Street
Hold Back Time
Dreaming In Paris
Wedding in Madagascar
Aquarium
Sassafrass
Ice Capades Commercial
Colours (from Song Cycle)
Clang of the Yankee Reaper
Wall Street
Colours
Love Is The Answer
Trad: Big Rock Candy Mountain
Harmony Grove
Money Is King
Opportunity for Two
Datsun Commercial
