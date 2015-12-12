Jacob Groth (born 12 May 1951) is a Danish film composer. He is most known for scoring the film trilogy based on Stig Larson's Millennium series and a number of award-winning Danish TV series as well as the CBS series Unforgettable. Among his most known works are "Would Anybody Die (For Me)" from The Girl Who Played with Fire and the opening song "Forgiveness" from the DR series The Eagle, both of which have lyrics and vocals by his spouse, Misen Groth.