Philadelphia Grand JurySydney indie punk band. Formed 2008. Disbanded 2 November 2011
Philadelphia Grand Jury
2008
Philadelphia Grand Jury Biography (Wikipedia)
Philadelphia Grand Jury (The Philly Jays) are an Australian trio from Sydney, New South Wales. The band's current line-up consists of Joel "MC Bad Genius" Beeson on bass, keyboard and guitar, Simon "Berkfinger" Berckelman on vocals and guitar and Dan "Dan W. Sweat" Williams on drums. They play a mix of indie, punk and soul.
Philadelphia Grand Jury Tracks
Going To The Casino
Philadelphia Grand Jury
Going To The Casino
Going To The Casino
The Good News
Philadelphia Grand Jury
The Good News
The Good News
The Good News (Record of the Week)
Philadelphia Grand Jury
The Good News (Record of the Week)
The Good News (Pick & Mix Contender)
Philadelphia Grand Jury
The Good News (Pick & Mix Contender)
