Kelly Jones (born 3 June 1974) is a Welsh singer-songwriter, lead guitarist and director and the lead singer of the band Stereophonics. Influenced by classic rock bands such as Pink Floyd, The Who, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and Sex Pistols, Jones is noted for his raspy voice, which has been described as "whiskey" and has drawn criticism as well as acclaim. As a lyricist, Jones is influenced by Neil Young, Bob Catley, Bob Dylan and Otis Redding.