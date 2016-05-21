Pierre BertinBorn 24 October 1891. Died 13 May 1984
Pierre Bertin
Pierre Bertin (24 October 1891 – 13 May 1984) was a French stage and film actor. In 1948, he starred in the film The Lame Devil under Sacha Guitry.
He was the librettist of the opéra-comique La Gageure imprévue after Sedaine with music by Henri Sauguet, first performed at the Paris, Opéra-Comique in 1944, and for the radio opera Les Deux Rendez-vous (after Nerval) by Claude Arrieu first broadcast in 1951.
Pierre Bertin was born in Lille and died in Paris.
