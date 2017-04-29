Jean Allister
The Mikado: Alone & yet alive! / Hearts do not break
Arthur Sullivan
The Pirates of Penzance; Act 1 No 5, 'Climbing over rocky mountain'
Arthur Sullivan
Ladies Of The Town
Rita Williams
Past BBC Events
Proms 1970: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-22T22:07:13
22
Aug
1970
Proms 1969: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-22T22:07:13
22
Aug
1969
Proms 1968: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
1968-08-31T22:07:13
31
Aug
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1968-08-26T22:07:13
26
Aug
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
1968-07-24T22:07:13
24
Jul
1968
