John Southworth
Born 22 April 1972
John Southworth
1972-04-22
John Southworth Biography (Wikipedia)
John Southworth is an English-Canadian singer-songwriter. He performs a diverse range of popular song genres, from AM oldies-radio to traditional folk balladry, 80’s pop to art song and cabaret.
John Southworth Tracks
Second Childhood
John Southworth
Second Childhood
Second Childhood
Day of the Dead - Barnyard Records
John Southworth
Day of the Dead - Barnyard Records
Day of the Dead - Barnyard Records
