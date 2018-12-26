Kodaline Biography (BBC)
21 Demands were a Dublin based rock band which formed in late summer 2006. Sometime in 2011 the band reformed as Kodaline. Their debut single All I Want was chosen as Fearne Cotton's Record of the Week.
Bio from Wikipedia.
Kodaline Biography (Wikipedia)
Kodaline is an Irish rock band. Originally known as 21 Demands, in 2012 the band adopted their current name. The group comprises Steve Garrigan, Mark Prendergast, Vincent May, and Jason Boland.
Garrigan and Prendergast grew up in Swords, Dublin, and have known each other since childhood. Both attended secondary school at Colaiste Choilm, where they participated in battles of the bands. May joined the two in the group, followed by Boland in 2012. The group have released three studio albums, In a Perfect World (2013), Coming Up for Air (2015), with the third, Politics of Living, released in 2018.
- Kodaline - The One (Fearne Cotton VIP)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rwvqf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rwvqf.jpg2015-05-22T09:00:00.000ZKodaline refix The One with a special verse at the end for Fearne Cotton's last show on Radio 1!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rwvqt
Kodaline - The One (Fearne Cotton VIP)
- Kodaline - New Single Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019kn9q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019kn9q.jpg2014-12-05T10:00:00.000ZKodaline pop in with their brand new single and chat to Radio 1's Fearne Cotton!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02dlbqj
Kodaline - New Single Interview
- Kodaline catch up with Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bmll3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bmll3.jpg2013-07-18T20:30:00.000ZIrish alt-rock quartet Kodaline speak to Jo Whiley about their album In A Perfect World.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bmlqz
Kodaline catch up with Jo Whiley
- Kodaline play live for Dermot O'Learyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p012847z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p012847z.jpg2012-12-10T00:00:00.000ZDublin group Kodaline are live and in session for Dermot O'Leary with two tracks.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01284cm
Kodaline play live for Dermot O'Leary
Kodaline Tracks
Sort by