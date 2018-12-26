21 Demands were a Dublin based rock band which formed in late summer 2006. Sometime in 2011 the band reformed as Kodaline. Their debut single All I Want was chosen as Fearne Cotton's Record of the Week.

Kodaline is an Irish rock band. Originally known as 21 Demands, in 2012 the band adopted their current name. The group comprises Steve Garrigan, Mark Prendergast, Vincent May, and Jason Boland.

Garrigan and Prendergast grew up in Swords, Dublin, and have known each other since childhood. Both attended secondary school at Colaiste Choilm, where they participated in battles of the bands. May joined the two in the group, followed by Boland in 2012. The group have released three studio albums, In a Perfect World (2013), Coming Up for Air (2015), with the third, Politics of Living, released in 2018.