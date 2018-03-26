Kokomo ArnoldBorn 15 February 1901. Died 8 November 1968
Kokomo Arnold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1901-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74a64e96-43d4-474d-8cac-e4670871bfa0
Kokomo Arnold Biography (Wikipedia)
James "Kokomo" Arnold (February 15, 1896 or 1901 – November 8, 1968) was an American blues musician. A left-handed slide guitarist, his intense style of playing and rapid-fire vocal delivery set him apart from his contemporaries. He got his nickname in 1934 after releasing "Old Original Kokomo Blues" for Decca Records, a cover version of Scrapper Blackwell's blues song about the city of Kokomo, Indiana.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kokomo Arnold Tracks
Sort by
Monday Morning Blues
Kokomo Arnold
Monday Morning Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monday Morning Blues
Last played on
Milk Cow Blues
Kokomo Arnold
Milk Cow Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Milk Cow Blues
Last played on
Kokomo Blues
Kokomo Arnold
Kokomo Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kokomo Blues
Last played on
The Big Boat
Kokomo Arnold
The Big Boat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Big Boat
Last played on
Sissy man blues - Blues Images
Kokomo Arnold
Sissy man blues - Blues Images
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sissy man blues - Blues Images
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kokomo Arnold
Kokomo Arnold Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist