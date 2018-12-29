ShieldsNewcastle-based band. Formed 2011
Shields
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4pw.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74a63309-864d-47dd-99b7-b3a37dc3d8ab
Shields Tracks
Sort by
Evidence
Shields
Evidence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pw.jpglink
Evidence
Last played on
Babel
Shields
Babel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pw.jpglink
Babel
Last played on
Babel (Edit)
Shields
Babel (Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Babel (Edit)
Performer
Last played on
Alive
Shields
Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pw.jpglink
Alive
Last played on
Face To Face
Shields
Face To Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Face To Face
Performer
Last played on
Mezzanine
Shields
Mezzanine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pw.jpglink
Mezzanine
Last played on
Miserly
Shields
Miserly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pw.jpglink
Miserly
Last played on
All I Know
Shields
All I Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pw.jpglink
All I Know
Last played on
White Knuckle Tight Grip
Shields
White Knuckle Tight Grip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pw.jpglink
White Knuckle Tight Grip
Last played on
White Knuckle
Shields
White Knuckle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pw.jpglink
White Knuckle
Last played on
Shields Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist