The Tenebrae Choir is a London-based professional vocal ensemble founded and directed by former King's Singer Nigel Short. Co-founded by Short and Barbara Pollock in 2001, its repertoire covers works from the 16th to the 21st Century.

The choir was launched in 2001 with a performance of Nigel Short's own composition, The Dream of Herod, created to demonstrate a more "theatrical" style of performing within religious buildings, involving movement around the performance venue as well as dramatic use of lighting and ambiance.

In 2006 it toured Joby Talbot's Path of Miracles to the churches in Spain on the Camino route, and formed an association with the London Symphony Orchestra, making recordings for LSO Live with the conductor Colin Davis. The choir's albums include Allegri: Miserere, which includes choral works ranging from Gregorio Allegri's Miserere to works by Benjamin Britten and John Tavener, released on the Signum Classics label.

When Tenebrae toured New York in 2011, the New York Times wrote: "if the group toured here as often as the Tallis Scholars, it could probably match — perhaps even draw on — that ensemble’s considerable following in New York."