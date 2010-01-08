Spheric Universe ExperienceFormed 1999
Spheric Universe Experience
1999
Biography (Wikipedia)
Spheric Universe Experience is a band from France formed in 1999 which employ progressive metal with symphonic elements.
Tracks
3rd Type
Spheric Universe Experience
3rd Type
3rd Type
Last played on
Lakeside Park
Spheric Universe Experience
Lakeside Park
Lakeside Park
Last played on
