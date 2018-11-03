Washed OutBorn 3 October 1982
Washed Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05d4c0y.jpg
1982-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74a30f2a-dae6-4e99-8a75-cb0f93b31aa6
Washed Out Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Weatherly Greene Jr. (born October 3, 1982), known professionally as Washed Out, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Washed Out Performances & Interviews
Washed Out Tracks
Sort by
New Theory
Washed Out
New Theory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4c0y.jpglink
New Theory
Last played on
Face Up
Washed Out
Face Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4c0y.jpglink
Face Up
Last played on
Feel It All Around
Washed Out
Feel It All Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4c0y.jpglink
Burn Out Blues (6 Music Session, 7th Dec 2017)
Washed Out
Burn Out Blues (6 Music Session, 7th Dec 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4c0y.jpglink
Floating By
Washed Out
Floating By
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pgdq7.jpglink
Floating By
Last played on
Floating By (Edit)
Washed Out
Floating By (Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4c0y.jpglink
Floating By (Edit)
Last played on
Washed Out Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist