ProjeKct TwoFormed November 1997. Disbanded 1998
ProjeKct Two
1997-11
The ProjeKcts are a succession of spin-off projects associated with the band King Crimson.
The ProjeKcts were most active from 1997 to 1999, but have performed intermittently since. These earlier ProjeKcts, up to ProjeKct Six in 2006, were devoted to instrumental and heavily improvised music. All of them included King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp, who described their purpose as being "research and development" for King Crimson. Two later spin-off projects were of a different nature, but both involving former King Crimson members.
Chronos
Chronos
