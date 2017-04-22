Dan BalanBorn 6 February 1979
Dan Balan
1979-02-06
Dan Balan Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Balan (born 6 February 1979 in Chișinău) is a Moldovan musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is the first and only Moldovan musician to be nominated for a Grammy as co-writer of Rihanna and T.I.'s "Live Your Life". He is the founder of Moldovan eurodance band O-Zone, and wrote and produced their international hit single "Dragostea Din Tei", which topped the charts in over 30 countries and sold over 12 million copies worldwide. He is also the songwriter and performer of European hit-singles "Chica Bomb", "Justify Sex" and "Freedom".
