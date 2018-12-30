Urban Cone was a Swedish indie pop band from Stockholm, formed in 2010 by current members Emil Gustafsson, Rasmus Flyckt, Tim Formgren and Jacob William Sjöberg and former member Magnus Folkö while the members, who all shared a passion for music were all still in high school.

The band’s debut album, Our Youth was released in 2013 and was produced and recorded in Flyckt’s living room. The follow-up second album, was Polaroid Memories released in 2015. The band's third and final album, 10-18, was released in 2018.