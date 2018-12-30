Urban ConeFormed 2010
Urban Cone was a Swedish indie pop band from Stockholm, formed in 2010 by current members Emil Gustafsson, Rasmus Flyckt, Tim Formgren and Jacob William Sjöberg and former member Magnus Folkö while the members, who all shared a passion for music were all still in high school.
The band’s debut album, Our Youth was released in 2013 and was produced and recorded in Flyckt’s living room. The follow-up second album, was Polaroid Memories released in 2015. The band's third and final album, 10-18, was released in 2018.
Rocketman
Urban Cone
Rocketman
Rocketman
Old Skool - Instrumental
Urban Cone
Old Skool - Instrumental
Old Skool - Instrumental
Freak
Urban Cone
Freak
Freak
Lionhearted (feat. Urban Cone)
Porter Robinson
Lionhearted (feat. Urban Cone)
Lionhearted (feat. Urban Cone)
Sadness Disease
Urban Cone
Sadness Disease
Sadness Disease
Come Back To Me
Urban Cone
Come Back To Me
Come Back To Me
The Prom
Urban Cone
The Prom
The Prom
Lionhearted (Arty Remix) (feat. Urban Cone)
Porter Robinson
Lionhearted (Arty Remix) (feat. Urban Cone)
Lionhearted (Arty Remix) (feat. Urban Cone)
Kings and Queens
Urban Cone
Kings and Queens
Urban Photograph
Urban Cone
Urban Photograph
Urban Photograph
