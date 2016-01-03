Bedřich TylšarBorn 9 July 1939
Bedřich Tylšar
Bedřich Tylšar Biography (Wikipedia)
Bedřich Tylšar (born 9 July 1939 in Vrahovice, Prostějov) is a Czech horn player and music pedagogue, brother of hornist Zdeněk Tylšar and a long-term member of the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra.
Bedřich Tylšar Tracks
Sextet in E flat, Op. 71
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sextet in E flat, Op. 71
Sextet in E flat, Op. 71
