Arthur AlexanderCountry soul singer. Born 10 May 1940. Died 9 June 1993
Arthur Alexander
1940-05-10
Arthur Alexander Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Alexander (May 10, 1940 – June 9, 1993) was an American country songwriter and soul singer. Jason Ankeny, music critic for Allmusic, said Alexander was a "country-soul pioneer" and that, though largely unknown, "his music is the stuff of genius, a poignant and deeply intimate body of work on par with the best of his contemporaries." Alexander's songs were covered by such stars as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Otis Redding, Tina Turner and Jerry Lee Lewis.
A Shot Of Rhythm And Blues
Arthur Alexander
A Shot Of Rhythm And Blues
A Shot Of Rhythm And Blues
You'd better Move On
Arthur Alexander
You'd better Move On
You'd better Move On
Go Home Girl
Arthur Alexander
Go Home Girl
Go Home Girl
Where Have You Been (All My Life)
Arthur Alexander
Where Have You Been (All My Life)
Where Have You Been (All My Life)
Anna
Arthur Alexander
Anna
Anna
Where Have You Been
Arthur Alexander
Where Have You Been
Where Have You Been
Soldier Of Love
Arthur Alexander
Soldier Of Love
Soldier Of Love
Detroit City
Arthur Alexander
Detroit City
Detroit City
Anna (Go To Him)
Arthur Alexander
Anna (Go To Him)
Anna (Go To Him)
Go Home
Arthur Alexander
Go Home
Go Home
If It's Really Got To Be This Way
Arthur Alexander
If It's Really Got To Be This Way
If It's Really Got To Be This Way
Taking Care Of A Woman
Arthur Alexander
Taking Care Of A Woman
I Need You Baby
Arthur Alexander
I Need You Baby
I Need You Baby
YOU`RE THE REASON
Arthur Alexander
YOU`RE THE REASON
YOU`RE THE REASON
Lover Please
Arthur Alexander
Lover Please
Lover Please
