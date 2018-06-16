SurfaceUS R&B and pop
Surface
Surface Biography (Wikipedia)
Surface was an American music group from New Jersey, active from 1983 to 1994. They are best known for their #1 pop and R&B hit "The First Time". The groups members consisted of Bernard Jackson, David Conley and David Townsend.
Surface Tracks
Happy
Surface
Happy
Happy
Last played on
Falling In Love
Surface
Falling In Love
Falling In Love
Last played on
I'm Not Always Sad
Surface
Surface
I'm Not Always Sad
Birthday Girl
Surface
Birthday Girl
Birthday Girl
Last played on
In My Dreams (I Have It All)
Surface
Surface
In My Dreams (I Have It All)
Two Things
Surface
Two Things
Feels so good
Surface
Feels so good
Feels so good
Last played on
Shower Me With Your Love
Surface
Surface
Shower Me With Your Love
