Future Islands is an American synthpop band based in Baltimore, Maryland, and signed to 4AD, comprising Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals). The band was formed in January 2006 by Welmers, Cashion and Herring—the remaining members of the performance art college band Art Lord & the Self-Portraits—and drummer Erick Murillo.

Murillo left in November 2007, after which the band relocated to Baltimore, Maryland, and released the debut album Wave Like Home through British label Upset The Rhythm in 2008. Their second album In Evening Air was released in 2010 by Thrill Jockey and in 2011 the band released their third album On the Water through the same label.

Future Islands came to prominence in 2014 with their fourth album Singles released by 4AD. Its lead single "Seasons (Waiting on You)" was considered best song of 2014 by Pitchfork, and NME and its performance at the Late Show with David Letterman in March 2014, became the most-viewed video on the show's YouTube page.