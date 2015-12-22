Norgard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74942700-a6b8-4174-b19a-dcc5823d88d0
Norgard Tracks
Sort by
Three Nocturnal Movements - a Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra
Per Norgard, Peter Herresthal, Jakob Kullberg, Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra & Andrew Litton
Three Nocturnal Movements - a Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vlt8.jpglink
Three Nocturnal Movements - a Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra
Composer
Last played on
Lento e rubato (Roads to Ixtlan)
Norgard
Lento e rubato (Roads to Ixtlan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xlkr.jpglink
Lento e rubato (Roads to Ixtlan)
Last played on
Back to artist