Ashkan Kooshanejad, (Persian: اشکان کوشانژاد; born August 13, 1985) also known as Ash Koosha is a British-Iranian composer, record producer, innovator and futurist living in London, United Kingdom. He mainly uses computer software in his work. He played the lead role in an Iranian-Cannes jury prize winner docufiction film by director Bahman Ghobadi called No One Knows About Persian Cats, which follows his band's story scouring the Iranian underground music scene trying to find musicians to play in a festival in the UK.

Kooshanejad sought asylum in the UK as a result of the reaction to the film in Iran.

Kooshanejad released the album GUUD in 2015. The video for "I Feel That" was directed by digital artist Hirad Sab. The album has received positive feedback and support from music critics such as pitchfork (website). The album holds a rating of 4.4/5 on discogs.

He released his second LP I AKA I on London label Ninja tune which has gained critical acclaim worldwide.[citation needed] The album holds a rating of 8/10 on Allmusic and 79 on metacritic I AKA I was accompanied by mainly digital videos created by Hirad Sab and was premiered on Adult Swim.