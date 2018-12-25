Scott BradleePianist. Born 19 September 1981
Scott Bradlee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/749001c0-c984-4d4f-9349-831faeafb9ec
Scott Bradlee Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Bradlee (born September 19, 1981) is an American musician, pianist, and arranger. He is best known for his viral videos on YouTube, including his work under the moniker Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) — an ever-evolving, revolving collective of performers playing popular music in period styles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Scott Bradlee Tracks
Sort by
O Holy Night (feat. Miche Braden)
Scott Bradlee & Postmodern Jukebox
O Holy Night (feat. Miche Braden)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Holy Night (feat. Miche Braden)
Performer
Last played on
Burn
Allan Mednard
Burn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burn
Last played on
Royals
Scott Bradlee & Postmodern Jukebox
Royals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Royals
Performer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
Feb
2019
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
21
Feb
2019
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK
22
Feb
2019
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth, UK
23
Feb
2019
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, Stone Broken
O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford, UK
24
Feb
2019
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
Tramshed, Cardiff, UK
Scott Bradlee Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist