Juanjo MenaJuan José Mena. Born 21 September 1965
Juanjo Mena Biography (Wikipedia)
Juanjo Mena (also known as Juan José Mena; born 21 September 1965, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Basque Country, Spain) is a Spanish conductor. His brother Carlos is a countertenor and his sister Elena is a research chemist.
Mena began his music studies at the Vitoria-Gasteiz Conservatory. He later attended the Madrid Royal Conservatory, where his teachers included Carmelo Bernaola (composition and orchestration) and Enrique García Asensio (conducting). He also studied conducting with Sergiu Celibidache in Munich on a Guridi-Bernaola scholarship. In 1997, the Basque Government selected Mena to form the Youth Orchestra of Euskal Herria. He subsequently became associate conductor of the Euskadi Symphony Orchestra.
From 1999 to 2008, Mena was artistic director and principal conductor of the Bilbao Symphony Orchestra. With the Bilbao orchestra, he conducted commercial recordings for Naxos Records of music by Jesús Guridi and Andrés Isasi. His guest-conducting debut in North America was with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in 2004. Mena served as principal guest conductor of the Teatro Carlo Felice, Genoa from 2007 to 2010. He was principal guest conductor of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra from 2007 to 2013.
- Tchaikovsky: Symphony No 6 in B minor, 'Pathétique' (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qjw4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qjw4.jpg2017-07-27T18:30:00.000ZIn his 6th, Tchaikovsky reimagines what the symphony can be, daring to face death with uncertainty. This excerpt includes the emphatic false end of the 3rd movement.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059xg7s
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No 6 in B minor, 'Pathétique' (2017)
- Thomas Adès: Totentanz - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-17T12:16:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Thomas Adès' Totentanz.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwkb1
Thomas Adès: Totentanz - Preview Clip
- Lutosławski: Cello Concerto - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-17T12:13:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Lutosławski's Cello Concerto.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwk4j
Lutosławski: Cello Concerto - Preview Clip
- Britten: Sinfonia da Requiem - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-17T12:11:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Britten's Sinfonia da Requiem.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwk2j
Britten: Sinfonia da Requiem - Preview Clip
- Nielsen: Symphony No. 4, 'Inextinguishable' - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-17T12:09:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Nielsen's Symphony No. 4, 'Inextinguishable'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwk0k
Nielsen: Symphony No. 4, 'Inextinguishable' - Preview Clip
- Rachmaninov: Concerto for Piano No. 2 in C minor, Op 18 - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-17T12:06:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Rachmaninov's Concerto for Piano No. 2 in C minor, Op 18.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwjyv
Rachmaninov: Concerto for Piano No. 2 in C minor, Op 18 - Preview Clip
- David Matthews: A Vision of the Sea - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-17T12:04:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from David Matthews' A Vision of the Sea.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwjrf
David Matthews: A Vision of the Sea - Preview Clip
Juanjo Mena Tracks
Sort by