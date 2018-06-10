Mai JonesBorn 6 February 1899. Died 7 May 1960
Mai Jones
1899-02-06
Mai Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Mai Jones (6 February 1899 – 7 May 1960), was a Welsh songwriter, entertainer and radio producer.
Rhondda Rhapsody (Rhapsody Of Love)
Rhondda Rhapsody (Rhapsody Of Love)
