Alastair Royalton-Kisch (20 January 1920 – 21 March 1995), known professionally as Royalton Kisch, was an orchestral conductor in London from 1947 to 1964. He performed regularly in the Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall, as well as in other venues across Britain. He also appeared in international concerts in Italy, Greece, Palestine, France and in Austria at the Salzburg Festival. His records appeared on the Decca label and he also performed on broadcasts for the BBC. He was forced to retire from the rostrum in 1964 due to a progressively worsening back.