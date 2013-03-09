Noreen CorcoranBorn 20 October 1943. Died 15 January 2016
Noreen M. Corcoran (October 20, 1943 – January 15, 2016) was an American actress, dancer, and singer best known for her co-starring role in the television sitcom Bachelor Father, as the teenager Kelly Gregg, the niece of wealthy attorney Bentley Gregg, played by John Forsythe.
