Tokyo Dragons were a London-based hard rock band. They achieved success in the UK and worldwide after releasing two successful albums, and touring with Nashville Pussy, The Quireboys, Status Quo, Do Me Bad Things and Winnebago Deal.

They appeared on Breaking Point, an MTV2 programme (sponsored by Island Records) in which ten bands were documented going through the process of being spotted, courted and then signed to a recording contract. The Tokyo Dragons were signed, and recorded Give Me the Fear at Rockfield Studios for Island Records in June 2004. The band released their first single, Teenage Screamers, in June 2004. It reached number 61 in the UK Singles Chart.

Their debut album, Give Me the Fear, was released in September 2005 and entered the UK Rock Album Chart at number 23.[citation needed] Shortly after this, in October of the same year, the band released their second single, Get 'Em Off, which entered the UK Singles Chart at number 75.

One of their songs , "Teenage Screamers", appeared on the soundtrack for the 2005 racing game FlatOut (video game).