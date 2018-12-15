Synthetic Epiphany
Synthetic Epiphany
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74878ec9-6e05-412e-b22a-6c7212b13120
Synthetic Epiphany Tracks
Sort by
Stray Further
Synthetic Epiphany
Stray Further
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Synthetic Epiphany - Fractures
Synthetic Epiphany
Synthetic Epiphany - Fractures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home
Synthetic Epiphany
Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home
Last played on
Stay Around
Synthetic Epiphany
Stay Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay Around
Last played on
Tanglewood
Synthetic Epiphany
Tanglewood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Catalyst
Synthetic Epiphany
The Catalyst
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Assist
Synthetic Epiphany
Assist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Assist
Last played on
Through Shadows
Synthetic Epiphany
Through Shadows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Augment
Synthetic Epiphany
Augment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Augment
Last played on
Eternal
Synthetic Epiphany
Eternal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eternal
Last played on
Syncopate
Synthetic Epiphany
Syncopate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Refuted
Synthetic Epiphany
Refuted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Refuted
Last played on
Dystopia
Synthetic Epiphany
Dystopia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dystopia
Last played on
Technicolor
Synthetic Epiphany
Technicolor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stand Up, Let's Go Back
Synthetic Epiphany
Stand Up, Let's Go Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motion
Synthetic Epiphany
Motion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motion
Last played on
Emerald Daze
Synthetic Epiphany
Emerald Daze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Equalize
Synthetic Epiphany
Equalize
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Equalize
Last played on
Rapture
Synthetic Epiphany
Rapture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rapture
Last played on
Beauty In Errors
Synthetic Epiphany
Beauty In Errors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kryptonite
Synthetic Epiphany
Kryptonite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Footsteps
Synthetic Epiphany
Footsteps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fear
Synthetic Epiphany
Fear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fear
Last played on
Icarus
Synthetic Epiphany
Icarus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Icarus
Last played on
This Metal Skin
Synthetic Epiphany
This Metal Skin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clockwork
Synthetic Epiphany
Clockwork
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
...And We Will Survive
Synthetic Epiphany
...And We Will Survive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Foreign Promises
Synthetic Epiphany
Foreign Promises
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Absolute
Synthetic Epiphany
The Absolute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where We Begin
Synthetic Epiphany
Where We Begin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flashpoint
Synthetic Epiphany
Flashpoint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Transit
Synthetic Epiphany
Midnight Transit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The River
Synthetic Epiphany
The River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sky's Limits
Synthetic Epiphany
The Sky's Limits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Negative Progress
Synthetic Epiphany
Negative Progress
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Game Over
Synthetic Epiphany
Game Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Synthetic Epiphany Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist