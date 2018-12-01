Samuel Sebastian WesleyBorn 14 August 1810. Died 19 April 1876
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
1810-08-14
Samuel Sebastian Wesley Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Sebastian Wesley (14 August 1810 – 19 April 1876) was an English organist and composer. Wesley married Mary Anne Merewether and had 6 children.
The darkness is no darkness-Thou wilt keep him
Judith Bingham
The darkness is no darkness-Thou wilt keep him
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Psalms 142, 143
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Psalms 142, 143
Psalms 142, 143
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Blessed be the God and Father
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Blessed be the God and Father
Blessed be the God and Father
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Wash me throughly
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Wash me throughly
Wash me throughly
Prelude to the Grand Organ Fugue by Johann Sebastian Bach (Proms 2017)
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Prelude to the Grand Organ Fugue by Johann Sebastian Bach (Proms 2017)
Prelude to the Grand Organ Fugue by Johann Sebastian Bach (Proms 2017)
Blessed Be the God and Father
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Blessed Be the God and Father
Blessed Be the God and Father
Thou Wilt Keep Him in Perfect Peace
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Thou Wilt Keep Him in Perfect Peace
Psalms 59, 60, 61
Joseph Barnby, Samuel Sebastian Wesley, Thomas Tomkins & Winchester Cathedral Choir
Psalms 59, 60, 61
Psalms 59, 60, 61
Psalm 106
Ivor Atkins, Samuel Sebastian Wesley, Hubert Parry & Rochester Cathedral Choir
Psalm 106
Psalm 106
O Thou who camest from above
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
O Thou who camest from above
O Thou who camest from above
O Give Thanks unto the Lord
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
O Give Thanks unto the Lord
O Give Thanks unto the Lord
Blessed be the God and Father
James McVinnie
Blessed be the God and Father
Blessed be the God and Father
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Air with Variations
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Air with Variations
Air with Variations
The Wilderness and the Solitary Place
Christopher Robinson, Clare College Choir, Cambridge, Samuel Sebastian Wesley & James McVinnie
The Wilderness and the Solitary Place
The Wilderness and the Solitary Place
Cast me not away
Worcester Cathedral Choir
Cast me not away
Cast me not away
Nunc Dimittis in E
Southwell Minster Choir & Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Nunc Dimittis in E
Nunc Dimittis in E
Magnificat in E
Southwell Minster Choir & Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Magnificat in E
Magnificat in E
Psalms 93, 94
Southwell Minster Choir & Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Psalms 93, 94
Psalms 93, 94
Psalms 69, 70
John Stainer, Christ Church Cathedral Choir, Oxford & Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Psalms 69, 70
Psalms 69, 70
Wash me throughly for chorus and organ
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Wash me throughly for chorus and organ
Wash me throughly for chorus and organ
By the word of the Lord (1854)
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
By the word of the Lord (1854)
By the word of the Lord (1854)
Give the King thy Judgements
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Give the King thy Judgements
Give the King thy Judgements
I wish to tune my quiv'ring lyre (1833)
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
I wish to tune my quiv'ring lyre (1833)
I wish to tune my quiv'ring lyre (1833)
Symphony [in 1 mvt] in C minor
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Symphony [in 1 mvt] in C minor
Symphony [in 1 mvt] in C minor
Lead me, Lord (Praise the Lord, O my soul)
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Lead me, Lord (Praise the Lord, O my soul)
Lead me, Lord (Praise the Lord, O my soul)
Ascribe unto the Lord
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Ascribe unto the Lord
Ascribe unto the Lord
Blessed be the God and Father
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Blessed be the God and Father
Blessed be the God and Father
Holsworthy Church Bells
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Holsworthy Church Bells
Holsworthy Church Bells
Wash Me Throughly
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Wash Me Throughly
Wash Me Throughly
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
The Praise of Music (1872)
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
The Praise of Music (1872)
The Praise of Music (1872)
By the Rivers of Babylon (1867)
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
By the Rivers of Babylon (1867)
By the Rivers of Babylon (1867)
The Church's one foundation
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
The Church's one foundation
The Church's one foundation
Andante Cantabile in G major (1864)
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Andante Cantabile in G major (1864)
Andante Cantabile in G major (1864)
O Lord my God (c.1850) 2.56
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
O Lord my God (c.1850) 2.56
O Lord my God (c.1850) 2.56
