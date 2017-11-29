Wesley Johnson known by his stage name Wess (August 13, 1945 — September 21, 2009) was an American-born Italian singer and bass guitarist, perhaps mostly known for representing Italy along with Dori Ghezzi in the Eurovision Song Contest 1975 in Stockholm, Sweden, placing third. He formed a successful duo with Ghezzi and achieved some hits in Italy, such as "Voglio stare con te", "Come stai? Con chi sei?" and "Un corpo e un'anima". Wess also was a singer and played bass guitar for the soul-funk band Wess & The Airedales in the 1960s and early 1970s. Originally from North Carolina, Wess moved to Italy in the 1960s in pursuit of a musical career. Wess died in New York during his United States tour when a breathing crisis led to his death. He was the father of UK-based R'n'B singer Romina Johnson, who often accompanied him as a backing singer.