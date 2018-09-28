ShriekbackFormed 1981
Shriekback
1981
Shriekback Biography (Wikipedia)
Shriekback are an English rock band formed in 1981 in Kentish Town by Barry Andrews, formerly of XTC and League of Gentlemen (keyboards/synthesizers/vocals), and Dave Allen, formerly of the Gang of Four (bass), with Carl Marsh, formerly of Out On Blue Six (guitars/vocals) soon added to the line-up. They were joined by Martyn Barker on drums in 1983. Other members included: Luc Van Acker, Linda Nevill, Emma Burnham, Brian Nevill, Pedro Ortiz, Clare Hirst, Lu Edmonds, Wendy and Sarah Partridge (from Electric Guitars), Steve Halliwell, Eve Moon, Ivan Julian, Mike Cozzi, and Jessica Palin/Jose Fina Cupido.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
My Spine Is The Bassline (1982 12" Edit)
Shriekback
My Spine Is The Bassline (1982 12" Edit)
Lined Up
Shriekback
Lined Up
Lined Up
Last played on
My Spine (Is the Bassline) (John Peel Session, 26 Jul 1982)
Shriekback
My Spine (Is the Bassline) (John Peel Session, 26 Jul 1982)
My Spine (Is the Bassline)
Shriekback
My Spine (Is the Bassline)
My Spine (Is the Bassline)
Last played on
Fish BeneathThe Ice (Radio 1 Session, 2 July 1985)
Shriekback
Fish BeneathThe Ice (Radio 1 Session, 2 July 1985)
Faded Flowers (Radio 1 Session, 2 July 1985)
Shriekback
Faded Flowers (Radio 1 Session, 2 July 1985)
Everything That Rises Must Converge (Radio 1 Session, 2 July 1985)
Shriekback
Everything That Rises Must Converge (Radio 1 Session, 2 July 1985)
Now Those Days are Gone
Shriekback
Now Those Days are Gone
Now Those Days are Gone
Last played on
Working On The Ground
Shriekback
Working On The Ground
Working On The Ground
Last played on
Feelers
Shriekback
Feelers
Feelers
Flailing
Shriekback
Flailing
Flailing
Mercy Dash
Shriekback
Mercy Dash
Mercy Dash
Despite The Dense Weed (David Jensen Session 3.03.1983)
Shriekback
Despite The Dense Weed (David Jensen Session 3.03.1983)
Brink Of Collapse (David Jensen Session 3.3.1983)
Shriekback
Brink Of Collapse (David Jensen Session 3.3.1983)
Considerable (David Jensen Session 3.03.1983)
Shriekback
Considerable (David Jensen Session 3.03.1983)
(Grapes Into) Lettuce (David Jensen Session 3.03.1983)
Shriekback
(Grapes Into) Lettuce (David Jensen Session 3.03.1983)
Big Sharp Teeth
Shriekback
Big Sharp Teeth
Big Sharp Teeth
Last played on
Sexthinkone - BBC Session 28/01/1982
Shriekback
Sexthinkone - BBC Session 28/01/1982
Sexthinkone - BBC Session 28/01/1982
Last played on
Last played on
A Kind Of Fascination - BBC Session 28/01/1982
Shriekback
A Kind Of Fascination - BBC Session 28/01/1982
Lined Up (Disco Mix)
Shriekback
Lined Up (Disco Mix)
Lined Up (Disco Mix)
Last played on
Moth Loop 2
Shriekback
Moth Loop 2
Moth Loop 2
Last played on
Cleartrails
Shriekback
Cleartrails
Cleartrails
Last played on
The Brink Of Collapse
Shriekback
The Brink Of Collapse
The Brink Of Collapse
Last played on
The Spine (Is My Bassline)
Shriekback
The Spine (Is My Bassline)
The Spine (Is My Bassline)
Last played on
All Lined Up
Shriekback
All Lined Up
All Lined Up
Last played on
All The Greek Boys (Do The Handwalk) BBC Session
Shriekback
All The Greek Boys (Do The Handwalk) BBC Session
Feelers BBC Session
Shriekback
Feelers BBC Session
Feelers BBC Session
Last played on
