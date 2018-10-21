The Hollywood FlamesFormed 1949. Disbanded 1967
The Hollywood Flames
1949
The Hollywood Flames were an American R&B vocal group in the 1950s, best known for their number 5 hit "Buzz-Buzz-Buzz" in 1957.
Buzz Buzz Buzz
The Hollywood Flames
DEVIL OR ANGEL
The Hollywood Flames
Dace Sinorita
The Hollywood Flames
Strollin' On the Beach
The Hollywood Flames
