Swords are a three-piece band formed in 2010 from Dublin, Ireland consisting of Diane Anglim, Ian Frawley and Jarlath Canning. Swords have described themselves as an alternative band that blend guitars, synths, samples, drums, and piano hooks with haunting and intimate vocals. Music writers have compared the band to Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ane Brun, Portishead, Cat Power & Zola Jesus.