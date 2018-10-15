Declan J Donovan
Pieces
Declan J Donovan
Pieces
Pieces
Numb
Declan J Donovan
Numb
Numb
Better
Declan J Donovan
Better
Better
Human Way
Declan J Donovan
Human Way
Human Way
Fallen So Young
Declan J Donovan
Fallen So Young
Fallen So Young
The Girl (City and Colour)
Declan J Donovan
The Girl (City and Colour)
These Walls
Declan J Donovan
These Walls
These Walls
Playlists featuring Declan J Donovan
Upcoming Events
26
Mar
2019
Declan J Donovan, Georgie
Omeara, London, UK
27
Mar
2019
Declan J Donovan, Georgie
The Cuban Embassy, Birmingham, UK
28
Mar
2019
Declan J Donovan
Jimmy's, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-27T22:20:47
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
Back to artist