Roy Book BinderBorn 5 October 1943
Roy Book Binder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7470fa2c-2e27-45f4-bcbf-41347eb15a12
Roy Book Binder Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Book Binder (born October 5, 1943) is an American blues guitarist, singer-songwriter and storyteller. A student and friend of the Rev. Gary Davis, he is equally at home with blues and ragtime. He is known to shift from open tunings to slide arrangements to original compositions, with both traditional and self-styled licks. His storytelling is another characteristic that makes his style unique.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roy Book Binder Tracks
Sort by
King Edward Blues
Roy Book Binder
King Edward Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Edward Blues
Last played on
Roy Book Binder Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist