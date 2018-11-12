Stefan WitwickiBorn 13 September 1801. Died 15 April 1847
Stefan Witwicki
1801-09-13
Stefan Witwicki Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefan Witwicki (September 13, 1801 – April 15, 1847) was a Polish poet of the Romantic period.
Stefan Witwicki Tracks
Six Songs from Polish Songs, Op 74
Frédéric Chopin
Six Songs from Polish Songs, Op 74
Six Songs from Polish Songs, Op 74
