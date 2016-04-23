Danny BarcelonaBorn 23 July 1929. Died 1 April 2007
Danny Barcelona (July 23, 1929 – April 1, 2007) was an American jazz drummer best known for his years with Louis Armstrong's All-Stars. He was a Filipino-American born in Waipahu, a community of Honolulu, Hawaii. He was also frequently introduced to audiences by Louis Armstrong as The Little Filipino Boy. Armstrong usually followed up by calling himself the little Arabian boy.
Azalea
Louis Armstrong
Ole Miss
Louis Armstrong, Trummy Young, Barney Bigard, Billy Kyle, Buddy Catlett & Danny Barcelona
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Louis Armstrong
