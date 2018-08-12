Eric MilnesHarpsichordist, organist, conductor. Born 7 May 1959
Eric Milnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-05-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/746a671d-8feb-4b47-9448-aa7336c054a0
Eric Milnes Tracks
Sort by
Happy, happy we (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Happy, happy we (Acis and Galatea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Happy, happy we (Acis and Galatea)
Singer
Last played on
Convidando está la noche
Juan García de Zéspedes
Convidando está la noche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Convidando está la noche
Ensemble
Last played on
Christ Unser Herr Zum Jordan Kam (BWV 7)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Christ Unser Herr Zum Jordan Kam (BWV 7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Christ Unser Herr Zum Jordan Kam (BWV 7)
Orchestra
Last played on
Cantata No. 4 Christ Lag In Todesbanden Bwv.4 - Opening
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No. 4 Christ Lag In Todesbanden Bwv.4 - Opening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No. 4 Christ Lag In Todesbanden Bwv.4 - Opening
Orchestra
Last played on
Brandenburg Concerto No.10 (after vocal music by J.S. Bach)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No.10 (after vocal music by J.S. Bach)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Brandenburg Concerto No.10 (after vocal music by J.S. Bach)
Orchestra
Last played on
Desideri vani
Barbara Strozzi
Desideri vani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desideri vani
Orchestra
Last played on
Donna non sa che dice
Barbara Strozzi
Donna non sa che dice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Donna non sa che dice
Orchestra
Last played on
Cuore che reprime alla lingua di manifestare il nome della sua cara
Barbara Strozzi
Cuore che reprime alla lingua di manifestare il nome della sua cara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cuore che reprime alla lingua di manifestare il nome della sua cara
Ensemble
Last played on
A donna bella e crudele
Barbara Strozzi
A donna bella e crudele
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A donna bella e crudele
Orchestra
Last played on
Moralita' amorosa
Barbara Strozzi
Moralita' amorosa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moralita' amorosa
Last played on
Cor donato, Cor rubbato
Barbara Strozzi
Cor donato, Cor rubbato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cor donato, Cor rubbato
Last played on
Begli occhi
Barbara Strozzi
Begli occhi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Begli occhi
Last played on
Brandenburg Concerto No.7 (after J.S. Bach's cantatas)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No.7 (after J.S. Bach's cantatas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Brandenburg Concerto No.7 (after J.S. Bach's cantatas)
Music Arranger
Ensemble
Last played on
Elohim hashivenu
Salamone Rossi
Elohim hashivenu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elohim hashivenu
Performer
Mizmor l'Asaf (from The Songs of Solomon)
Salamone Rossi
Mizmor l'Asaf (from The Songs of Solomon)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mizmor l'Asaf (from The Songs of Solomon)
Performer
Hashkiveinu (from The Songs of Solomon)
Salamone Rossi
Hashkiveinu (from The Songs of Solomon)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hashkiveinu (from The Songs of Solomon)
Performer
Hallelujah haleli nafshi et Adonai (from The Songs of Solomon)
Salamone Rossi
Hallelujah haleli nafshi et Adonai (from The Songs of Solomon)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hallelujah haleli nafshi et Adonai (from The Songs of Solomon)
Performer
Shir Hamm'alot, ashrei kol yare Adonai (from The Songs of Solomon)
Salamone Rossi
Shir Hamm'alot, ashrei kol yare Adonai (from The Songs of Solomon)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shir Hamm'alot, ashrei kol yare Adonai (from The Songs of Solomon)
Performer
Yesusum midbar (from The Songs of Solomon)
Salamone Rossi
Yesusum midbar (from The Songs of Solomon)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yesusum midbar (from The Songs of Solomon)
Performer
Back to artist