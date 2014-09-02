Klaus "Major" HeuserBorn 27 January 1957
Klaus "Major“ Heuser (born 27 January 1957 in Leverkusen-Wiesdorf [de]) is a German musician, composer and producer. He found international fame as the lead guitarist of the Cologne rock band BAP.
His musical influences are the Rolling Stones, especially Keith Richards, Rory Gallagher, as well as Eric Clapton, the Dutch band Golden Earring and Gary Moore.
