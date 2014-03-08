Gabriel Fliflet (born 18 July 1958 at Åland, Finland) is a Norwegian musician (vocals, accordion), known for his multicultural musical expressions, and many recordings. He is brother of bass and sagspiller Andreas Fliflet and son of Albert Lange Fliflet (b. 1908), who have done the achievement of translating the Finnish national epic Kalevala a New Norwegian which is close to the language of Western Telemark.