Gabriel Fliflet
Born 18 July 1958
Gabriel Fliflet
1958-07-18
Gabriel Fliflet Biography
Gabriel Fliflet (born 18 July 1958 at Åland, Finland) is a Norwegian musician (vocals, accordion), known for his multicultural musical expressions, and many recordings. He is brother of bass and sagspiller Andreas Fliflet and son of Albert Lange Fliflet (b. 1908), who have done the achievement of translating the Finnish national epic Kalevala a New Norwegian which is close to the language of Western Telemark.
Gabriel Fliflet Tracks
Vinden Som Sommeren Bor I
Gabriel Fliflet
Vinden Som Sommeren Bor I
Vinden Som Sommeren Bor I
Brennnenesle
Gabriel Fliflet
Brennnenesle
Brennnenesle
Inngenmannlandets Vals
Gabriel Fliflet
Inngenmannlandets Vals
Inngenmannlandets Vals
Svev
Gabriel Fliflet
Svev
Svev
