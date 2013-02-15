Noel Zancanella
Noel Zancanella
Noel Zancanella
Noel Zancanella is an American songwriter and record producer based in Los Angeles, California. He has written songs for rock and pop artists such as OneRepublic, Maroon 5, B.o.B, Gym Class Heroes, Gavin DeGraw and Colbie Caillat.
