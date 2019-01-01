K-Klass are a British electronic music group that originally recorded in Wrexham, North Wales, and are now based in Manchester, England. Its original members were Andy Williams, Carl Thomas, Russ Morgan and Paul Roberts. K-Klass signed with the label Deconstruction Records, and later to Parlophone. Since leaving Parlophone Andy Williams and Carl Thomas have both left K-Klass leaving just Paul Roberts and Russell Morgan alongside original vocalist Bobbi Depasois as K-Klass. Roberts and Morgan run their own record label Klass Action