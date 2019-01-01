K‐Klass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmfc.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7462025c-ca8d-4bcd-8920-306369735123
K‐Klass Biography (Wikipedia)
K-Klass are a British electronic music group that originally recorded in Wrexham, North Wales, and are now based in Manchester, England. Its original members were Andy Williams, Carl Thomas, Russ Morgan and Paul Roberts. K-Klass signed with the label Deconstruction Records, and later to Parlophone. Since leaving Parlophone Andy Williams and Carl Thomas have both left K-Klass leaving just Paul Roberts and Russell Morgan alongside original vocalist Bobbi Depasois as K-Klass. Roberts and Morgan run their own record label Klass Action
K‐Klass Tracks
Let Me Show You
K‐Klass
Let Me Show You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmfc.jpglink
Let Me Show You
Last played on
Rhythm Is A Mystery
K‐Klass
K‐Klass
Rhythm Is A Mystery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmfc.jpglink
Rhythm Is A Mystery
Last played on
So Young (K-Klass Remix)
The Corrs
The Corrs
So Young (K-Klass Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpz.jpglink
So Young (K-Klass Remix)
Last played on
Let Me Show You Love
K‐Klass
K‐Klass
Let Me Show You Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmfc.jpglink
Let Me Show You Love
Last played on
