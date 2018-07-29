Mr. Fox'70s UK electric folk rock group. Formed 1970. Disbanded 1972
Mr. Fox
1970
Mr. Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
Mr Fox were an early 1970s British folk rock band. They were seen as in the 'second generation' of British folk rock performers and for a time were compared with Steeleye Span and Sandy Denny's Fotheringay. Unlike Steeleye Span they mainly wrote their own material in a traditional style and developed a distinct 'northern' variant of the genre. They demonstrate the impact and diversity of the British folk rock movement and the members went on to pursue significant careers within the folk rock and traditional music genres after they disbanded in 1972 having recording two highly regarded albums.
Mr. Fox Tracks
The Gipsy
The Gay Goshawk
Mendle
Rip Van Winkle
Salisbury Plain
The Hanged Man
Join Us In Our Game
The Ballad of Neddy Dick
Masterplan (feat. MC Fox)
House Carpenter
Dancing Song
La Bier (Toy Selectah edit)
Elvira Madigan
All the good times
Mendal
