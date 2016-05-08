Robin Hannibal
Robin Hannibal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/745a0ce5-ba0b-4cb0-871e-5fade438f5ea
Robin Hannibal Biography (Wikipedia)
Robin Hannibal Mølsted Braun is a Danish record producer and songwriter, best known for being one half of the musical duo Quadron and for being a founding member of Rhye, which he has since left. Besides being involved in both, he is also known for producing two tracks for Little Dragon's Nabuma Rubberband and received co-writing credits for Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe by Kendrick Lamar, as the song heavily contains a sample of "Tiden Flyver" performed by his band Boom Clap Bachelors.
As of 2017, he has been nominated for the Grammy Awards three times.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robin Hannibal Tracks
Sort by
Show Me Love (Skrillex Remix) (feat. Chance the Rapper, Moses Sumney & Robin Hannibal)
Hundred Waters
Show Me Love (Skrillex Remix) (feat. Chance the Rapper, Moses Sumney & Robin Hannibal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5ytk.jpglink
Show Me Love (Skrillex Remix) (feat. Chance the Rapper, Moses Sumney & Robin Hannibal)
Last played on
Mewal Menzal
Omar Souleyman
Mewal Menzal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z26b.jpglink
Mewal Menzal
Last played on
Sneak Preview
Robin Hannibal
Sneak Preview
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sneak Preview
Last played on
Amends
Robin Hannibal
Amends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amends
Last played on
Move
Robin Hannibal
Move
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Move
Last played on
Robin Hannibal Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist