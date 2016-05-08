Robin Hannibal Mølsted Braun is a Danish record producer and songwriter, best known for being one half of the musical duo Quadron and for being a founding member of Rhye, which he has since left. Besides being involved in both, he is also known for producing two tracks for Little Dragon's Nabuma Rubberband and received co-writing credits for Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe by Kendrick Lamar, as the song heavily contains a sample of "Tiden Flyver" performed by his band Boom Clap Bachelors.

As of 2017, he has been nominated for the Grammy Awards three times.